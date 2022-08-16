Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàUltime Blog

HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 Launched for Smart Office and Education

HUAWEI IdeaHub
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 Launched for Smart Office and Education (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On August 8, 2022, CCTV News joined HUAWEI at the Intelligent Collaboration 2022 New Product Launch, which officially released the HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 – the first ever HarmonyOS collaboration flat panel. The IdeaHub S2 is another success to add to HUAWEI's portfolio of innovative, industry-leading solutions, creating better value for customers. At the event, Sun Quan, President of HUAWEI Intelligent Collaboration Domain, explained how ubiquitous connectivity and intelligence are the catalyst for changing habits in our work and daily life. Based on an advanced Smart Office system, HUAWEI is able to build an effective communication and collaboration strategy for the global team. Sun Quan said, "We ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Huawei, tutte le novità dall'Industrial Digital Transformation Summit

In particolare, le soluzioni AirEngine Wi - Fi 6 e IdeaHub di Huawei collaborano tra loro grazie ad algoritmi multimediali, consentendo così l'accesso rapido alle riunioni, la proiezione dello ...

Mwc 2022: Huawei presenta nuove soluzioni per data center full - stack

Le soluzioni AirEngine Wi - Fi 6 e IdeaHub di Huawei collaborano tra loro grazie ad algoritmi multimediali, consentendo così l'accesso rapido alle riunioni, la proiezione dello schermo in modalità ... Huawei guarda allo smart office con le lavagne IdeaHub S e Pro  GizChina.it

Huawei: HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 Launched for Smart Office and Education

On August 8, 2022, CCTV News joined Huawei at the Intelligent Collaboration 2022 New Product Launch, which officially released the HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 - ...

HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 Launched for Smart Office and Education

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, 2022, CCTV News joined Huawei at the Intelligent Collaboration 2022 New Product Launch, which ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HUAWEI IdeaHub
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HUAWEI IdeaHub HUAWEI IdeaHub Launched Smart Office