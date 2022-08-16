Geeetech Launches New 3D printer THUNDER, High Speed 3D Printing Up to 300mm/S (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
It is well-known that most consumer FDM 3D printers are Printing quite slow. Even with a simple model, it may takes hours to finish. However, in the year of 2022, things are different. High-Speed 3D printer is going to market.By early September, Geeetech is launching a new High-Speed 3D printer named THUNDER on Kickstarter for early birds. THUNDER will come with High Printing Speed, all-metal designed body, super strong cooling system and big Printing volume. After 2 years of engineering since 2020, Geeetech has gained mature technology which enables ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
It is well-known that most consumer FDM 3D printers are Printing quite slow. Even with a simple model, it may takes hours to finish. However, in the year of 2022, things are different. High-Speed 3D printer is going to market.By early September, Geeetech is launching a new High-Speed 3D printer named THUNDER on Kickstarter for early birds. THUNDER will come with High Printing Speed, all-metal designed body, super strong cooling system and big Printing volume. After 2 years of engineering since 2020, Geeetech has gained mature technology which enables ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Geeetech Launches New 3D printer THUNDER, High Speed 3D Printing Up to 300mm/SSHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is well-known that most consumer FDM 3D printers are printing quite slow. Even with a simple model, ...
Geeetech LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Geeetech Launches