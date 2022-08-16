Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàUltime Blog

CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

CSafe Global
CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping Solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT). In her new role, DuRoss will lead CSafe's CGT Solutions Portfolio to support intelligent transport of high-value personalized therapies and vaccines to meet the unprecedented Global supply chain transport complexity of CGT ...
