CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping Solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT). In her new role, DuRoss will lead CSafe's CGT Solutions Portfolio to support intelligent transport of high-value personalized therapies and vaccines to meet the unprecedented Global supply chain transport complexity of CGT
CSafe Global Announces Appointment of New Board MemberJoe Newell joins board of directors as part of the company's ongoing commitment to improving the cell and gene therapy supply chain DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - CSafe Global , the innovation leader in temperature - controlled container solutions for the transport of life - enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Joe Newell has been appointed to the
Frazier Healthcare Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced that Amy DuRo
Frazier Healthcare Partners Announces Amy DuRoss as Senior AdvisorFrazier Healthcare Partners, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Amy DuRoss has joined the firm's Growth Buyou
