“The Banshees of Inisherin” di Martin McDonagh in anteprima a Venezia (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022) Searchlight Pictures e Film4 presentano, in associazione con TSG Entertainment, una produzione Blueprint Pictures, The Banshees of Inisherin, un film di Martin McDonagh. Il film sarà presentato in anteprima alla 79esima Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia il prossimo 5 settembre 2022. The Banshees of Inisherin: trama e dettagli The Banshees of InisherinIl film è interpretato da Colin Farrell e Brendan Gleeson, che si riuniscono a McDonagh dopo In Bruges – La Coscienza dell’Assassino, oltre che da Kerry Condon e Barry Keoghan. La troupe principale comprende il direttore della fotografia e collaboratore abituale di McDonagh, Ben Davis, la costumista Eimer Ni ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Tra i britannici, il ritorno di Martin McDonagh con The Banshees of Inisherin (a Venezia nel 2017 con Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri) e Joanna Hogg con The Eternal Daughter interpretato da Tilda
The Banshees of Inisherin di Vahid Jalivand, con Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi
Venezia 79, in concorso anche l’attesissimo The Banshees of InisherinVenezia 79, in concorso anche l'attesissimo The Banshees of Inisherin. Il film riunisce Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson e Martin McDonagh ...
