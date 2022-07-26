LumiThera, Inc. Announces Purchase of MacuLogix Assets (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022) SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, today announced the Purchase of MacuLogix Assets by its wholly owned subsidiary. MacuLogix, Inc., is the leader in early diagnosis of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients and developer of the wearable AdaptDX Pro® dark adaptometer. The device allows eye care professionals to measure dark adaptation, which is used to diagnose dry AMD in patients earlier than any other technology. The AdaptDx Pro, launched in 2020, is available for sale in the US, Canada, EU and other countries. "The core technology measures the inability to visually adapt to low levels of light, a key clinical marker seen in patients with early AMD. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LumiThera presenta i dati dello studio statunitense LIGHTSITE III che mostrano un miglioramento della vista nella degenerazione maculare ...SEATTLE, 22 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - LumiThera Inc., azienda di dispositivi medici in fase commerciale che fornisce il trattamento di fotobiomodulazione (PBM) per disturbi e malattie oculari, ha annunciato oggi di aver ottenuto dei ...
Diopsys, Inc. Annuncia il trasferimento nella sede ampliata nel New JerseyDiopsys è diventata una società interamente controllata da LumiThera, Inc. tre mesi fa, e il suo trasferimento in un nuovo stabilimento di 1.600 metri quadrati fornirà ulteriore spazio per i ... LumiThera presenta i benefici del trattamento Valeda per la fotobiomodulazione in pazienti con retinopatia diabetica ed edema maculare in fase iniziale Adnkronos
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Announce Expansion of OEM Agreement with Bio Molecular Systems at AACCCo-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be ...
LumiThera, Inc. Announces Purchase of MacuLogix AssetsSEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ...
