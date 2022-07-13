Cyprus-based Embria exits Finnish Duunitori with 70x return on investment (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) - HELSINKI and LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After seven years of close cooperation, Embria, one of the oldest venture builders in Europe, exits Duunitori, the largest Finnish job search and recruiting media, as part of the deal led by Intera Partners venture fund. Embria's return counts about 70x, making it the company's most successful venture investment so far. As a result of the deal, Intera becomes a majority owner in Duunitori and forms a close partnership with the company to support further growth and internationalisation. Duunitori was founded in 2009 by two friends Thomas Grönholm and Martti Kuusanmäki. Embria invested in Duunitory in 2015, shortly after ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As a result of the deal, Intera becomes a majority owner in Duunitori and forms a close partnership with the company to support further growth and internationalisation. Duunitori was founded in 2009
