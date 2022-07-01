Money in the Bank 2022 in blu – Una costruzione debole per un PPV forte (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) Seppure manchi ancora un episodio di SmackDown a Money in the Bank, che potrebbe confermare o ribaltare il risultato, proviamo anche noi a tirare le somme su quella che è stata la gestione delle storyline del roster blu per preparare Money in the Bank 2022. SmackDown Women’s Championship Lo dirò in modo crudo: Ronda Rousey in WWE è un pesce fuor d’acqua malgrado la sua fama mondiale e Natalya non funziona né come face né come heel malgrado sia una super veterana. Cosa poteva nascere da una combinazione del genere? Sarò controcorrente ma devo dire che qui hanno fatto un mezzo miracolo. Hanno messo insieme Natalya, tecnicamente impeccabile ma che realmente non è mai riuscita a trovare un suo personaggio e Ronda Rousey, la face meno amata del mondo, tirando fuori una rivalità appassionante ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) Seppure manchi ancora un episodio di SmackDown ain the, che potrebbe confermare o ribaltare il risultato, proviamo anche noi a tirare le somme su quella che è stata la gestione delle storyline del roster blu per prepararein the. SmackDown Women’s Championship Lo dirò in modo crudo: Ronda Rousey in WWE è un pesce fuor d’acqua malgrado la sua fama mondiale e Natalya non funziona né come face né come heel malgrado sia una super veterana. Cosa poteva nascere da una combinazione del genere? Sarò controcorrente ma devo dire che qui hanno fatto un mezzo miracolo. Hanno messo insieme Natalya, tecnicamente impeccabile ma che realmente non è mai riuscita a trovare un suo personaggio e Ronda Rousey, la face meno amata del mondo, tirando fuori una rivalità appassionante ...

