Pubblicità

Lopinionista : “Patient Number 9”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Ozzy Osbourne - soundsblogit : Ozzy Osbourne: Patient Number 9 è il nuovo album - EnricoFranchi15 : RT @VirginRadioIT: Ozzy Osbourne, annuncia l'uscita del nuovo album 'Patient Number 9' ?? Ascolta qui il primo singolo, la title track regis… - Samsyah12 : RT @MaxxGhe: OZZY OSBOURNE - 'Patient Number 9'. Out September 2022. Sarà questo il titolo del nuovo LP del'ex cantante dei Black Sabbath i… - IndieForBunnies : #OzzyOsbourne ha annunciato il suo nuovo album 'Patient Number 9' e lo anticipa con la title track | IndieForBunnies -

La data ufficiale è quella dle 9 settembre. Oggi è uscito il video del brano che è anche la title track Uscirà il 9 settembre ed è da oggi disponibile in pre - order9 (Epic Records/Sony Music - https://ozzyosbourne.lnk.to/PatientNumber9_) , il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy Ozzy Osbourne! Il ...Prodotto da Andrew Watt, che si era occupato anche della produzione del precedente "Ordinary man", "9" - questo il titolo del tredicesimo album di inediti del Principe delle tenebre - ...However, he says that this time around, they are not seeing patients present with running noses ... districts in the West Nile region have been recording the highest number of new cases detected, ...This is hoped to be achieved by giving patients the option to be treated more quickly at other hospitals in different parts of the country. The number who have waited for two years or more to receive ...