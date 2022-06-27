“Patient Number 9”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Ozzy Osbourne (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) Disponibile in pre-order il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy. É stato anticipato dall’omonimo singolo Uscirà il 9 settembre ed è da oggi disponibile in pre-order “Patient Number 9” (Epic Records/Sony Music) (https://OzzyOsbourne.lnk.to/PatientNumber9 ), il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy Ozzy Osbourne. Il disco arriva a due anni di distanza da “Ordinary Man”, album acclamato dalla critica che ha scalato le classifiche a livello mondiale e ha debuttato alla #6 della classifica FIMI/Gfk degli album più venduti. “Patient ...Leggi su lopinionista
Ozzy Osbourne, esce a settembre il nuovo album Patient Number 9La data ufficiale è quella dle 9 settembre. Oggi è uscito il video del brano che è anche la title track Uscirà il 9 settembre ed è da oggi disponibile in pre - order Patient Number 9 (Epic Records/Sony Music - https://ozzyosbourne.lnk.to/PatientNumber9_) , il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy Ozzy Osbourne! Il ...
√ Ozzy Osbourne: nel nuovo album Beck, Taylor Hawkins e ClaptonProdotto da Andrew Watt, che si era occupato anche della produzione del precedente "Ordinary man", "Patient number 9" - questo il titolo del tredicesimo album di inediti del Principe delle tenebre - ...
