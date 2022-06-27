Sharon Stone : Ho perso nove figli a causa di aborti spontaneiTower of Fantasy: le pre-registrazioni aprono oggiCapitan Tsubasa entra in The Sandbox per chi aspira a diventare ...PHILIPS OneBlade e MKERS: disponibile su FIFA 22Chiara Ferragni da censura in nude look su InstagramPerché chiedere un consulto ad un dottore onlineAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock Ultime Blog

“Patient Number 9” | la tracklist del nuovo album di Ozzy Osbourne

Patient Number
Disponibile in pre-order il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di ...

“Patient Number 9”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Ozzy Osbourne (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) Disponibile in pre-order il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy. É stato anticipato dall’omonimo singolo Uscirà il 9 settembre ed è da oggi disponibile in pre-order “Patient Number 9” (Epic Records/Sony Music) (https://OzzyOsbourne.lnk.to/PatientNumber9 ), il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy Ozzy Osbourne. Il disco arriva a due anni di distanza da “Ordinary Man”, album acclamato dalla critica che ha scalato le classifiche a livello mondiale e ha debuttato alla #6 della classifica FIMI/Gfk degli album più venduti. “Patient ...
Ozzy Osbourne, esce a settembre il nuovo album Patient Number 9

La data ufficiale è quella dle 9 settembre. Oggi è uscito il video del brano che è anche la title track Uscirà il 9 settembre ed è da oggi disponibile in pre - order  Patient Number 9  (Epic Records/Sony Music -   https://ozzyosbourne.lnk.to/PatientNumber9_) , il nuovo album del candidato alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e vincitore di un Grammy  Ozzy Osbourne!   Il ...

√ Ozzy Osbourne: nel nuovo album Beck, Taylor Hawkins e Clapton

Prodotto da  Andrew Watt, che si era occupato anche della produzione del precedente "Ordinary man", "Patient number 9" - questo il titolo del tredicesimo album di inediti del Principe delle tenebre - ...
