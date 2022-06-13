Soulstice: svelata la data di uscita Diablo IV di Blizzard Entertainment in arrivo nel 2023Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase tutte le infoFINAL FANTASY VII - IL 25° ANNIVERSARIO SARÀ TRASMESSP IL 17 GIUGNO Mark Zuckerberg annuncia Horizon HomeNETFLIX e BIOWARE annunciano una nuova seria animataNaruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Season Pass 5 disponibile oraTelevoto Isola dei Famosi : eliminati lunedì 13 giugno e anticipazioniKabul : almeno 4 morti per bomba su minibusGuerra Ucraina, Kiev : Elon Musk ci ha dato rete StarlinkUltime Blog

Accendete il bluetooth e collegate le cuffie. Perché oggi, lunedì 13 giugno, partono le playlist di ...

Born to Be a Light, fuori ora la prima playlist di Luce!: ascoltala qui e su Spotify (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) Accendete il bluetooth e collegate le cuffie. Perché oggi, lunedì 13 giugno, partono le playlist di Luce! con le canzoni – le migliori hit della musica italiana e internazionale – che meglio raccontano il mondo di oggi e quello che diventerà domani. “Born to Be a Light” è la prima playlist che può essere ascoltata qui sul nostro sito e su Spotify. Dieci canzoni – spoiler: ci sono Blanco, Dua Lipa, Elodie, etc. – che hanno il potere di accendere una Luce su quello che siamo e che vogliamo essere. Perché forse la musica è uno dei mezzi più in grado di intercettare il cambiamento e di dar voce a chi molto spesso è costretto a rimanere in un cono d’ombra. O forse, molto più semplicemente, perché la musica, come nient’altro, riesce a trasmettere sempre qualcosa a chi ...
