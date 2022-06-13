Born to Be a Light, fuori ora la prima playlist di Luce!: ascoltala qui e su Spotify (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) Accendete il bluetooth e collegate le cuffie. Perché oggi, lunedì 13 giugno, partono le playlist di Luce! con le canzoni – le migliori hit della musica italiana e internazionale – che meglio raccontano il mondo di oggi e quello che diventerà domani. “Born to Be a Light” è la prima playlist che può essere ascoltata qui sul nostro sito e su Spotify. Dieci canzoni – spoiler: ci sono Blanco, Dua Lipa, Elodie, etc. – che hanno il potere di accendere una Luce su quello che siamo e che vogliamo essere. Perché forse la musica è uno dei mezzi più in grado di intercettare il cambiamento e di dar voce a chi molto spesso è costretto a rimanere in un cono d’ombra. O forse, molto più semplicemente, perché la musica, come nient’altro, riesce a trasmettere sempre qualcosa a chi ...Leggi su luce.lanazione
