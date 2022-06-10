Introducing Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) Coveted Skincare and Makeup Reimagined into Haute Jewelry in Collaboration with Elie Top TOKYO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
This holiday season, Clé de Peau Beauté unveils a luxurious and coveted Collection in collaboration with renowned Parisian jewelry designer Elie Top, rounding off a year of 40th Anniversary celebrations for the brand. With the theme of Radiant Sky, and inspired by the celestial bodies above, the limited-edition Collection consists of Clé de Peau Beauté's most sought-after skincare and makeup treasures: La Crème and Lipstick, reimagined in masterwork pieces of haute jewelry perfectly representing Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. Having formed the heart of the world's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This holiday season, Clé de Peau Beauté unveils a luxurious and coveted Collection in collaboration with renowned Parisian jewelry designer Elie Top, rounding off a year of 40th Anniversary celebrations for the brand. With the theme of Radiant Sky, and inspired by the celestial bodies above, the limited-edition Collection consists of Clé de Peau Beauté's most sought-after skincare and makeup treasures: La Crème and Lipstick, reimagined in masterwork pieces of haute jewelry perfectly representing Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. Having formed the heart of the world's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Introducing Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium CollectionClé de Peau Beauté 40 th Anniversary The Premium Collection offers the opportunity to own very limited - edition Elie Top pieces, each containing Clé de Peau Beauté's most coveted luxury products. ...
Introducing Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium CollectionClé de Peau Beauté 40 th Anniversary The Premium Collection offers the opportunity to own very limited - edition Elie Top pieces, each containing Clé de Peau Beauté's most coveted luxury products. ... Clash of Clans: arrivano le capitali dei clan Gamesvillage
Introducing CléSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Introducing Clé