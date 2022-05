Blockchain Company Everstake Wrote a Rap With Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine to Ask for More Crypto Donations

(Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) KYIV,, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a-based, created a rap video featuringandof Digital Transformation ofMykhailo Fedorov to urge thecommunity to keep donating to a charitable organization Aid For. Aid Forraises funds from thecommunity for the benefit of's military and humanitarian needs. It has raised over $60M worth of differentcurrencies since its launch, of which over $45M has already been spent on first aid kits, ration packs, bulletproof vests, and other procurements. The ...

Advertising

mattgusti : @Investments_CEO 1). $PESA @PESA_token ?? #Tokenized #Remittance #Company, #World ?? #blockchain #solution #BSC . TG… -

BrianzaDonna

... Internet of Things ( IoT ), Cloud ,and Security. The two parties looked into developing specialized training content for FPT Software employees along with the's exclusive ...... organizations must make their value chains transparent; one way to do this is through... About Accenture Accenture is a global professional serviceswith leading capabilities in ... Blockchain nella vendita al dettaglio di moda Previsioni di mercato Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Web Services, Accenture| Analisi SWOT del mercato, compresi i principali attori – BrianzaDonna (Adnkronos) - Cologno Monzese, 20/05/2022 - Blockchain e sostenibilità sono due degli argomenti più attuali e sempre al centro di dibattito al giorno d'oggi.Moltissimi bloggers, politici, influencers ...LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada-based company that acquires exciting blockchain-driven ventures, has announced that The ICOA Fund is now li ...