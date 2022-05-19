ODIN AUTOMOTIVE REBRANDS AS B-ON AND LAUNCHES FULL SUITE OF ELECTRIFICATION SERVICES (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) B-ON's proprietary process guides customers through holistic ELECTRIFICATION; partnership with Hitachi to power charging and energy management LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ODIN AUTOMOTIVE S.à r.l., an AUTOMOTIVE holding company led by global AUTOMOTIVE experts, announced today in a live press conference that the company has rebranded to B-ON and launched an entire SUITE of ELECTRIFICATION SERVICES, powered by a partnership with global technology giant Hitachi Group. B-ON is solving the ELECTRIFICATION equation for last mile transportation, offering fleet owners higher uptime with less hassle, so that they can spend less time on setup and more time just being on. Fleet owners know they need to electrify, but today, the ...
BE ON THE CALL: ODIN AUTOMOTIVE TO ANNOUNCE NEW COMPANY DIRECTION AND BRAND IDENTITYLive press conference on May 19 th will mark the company's first annual "Transformation Day" LUXEMBOURG, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Odin Automotive S.à r.l., an automotive holding company led by global automotive experts, will hold a live press conference on Thursday, May 19 th at 9:00 EST/15:00 CET to announce the transformation ...
GoFor and Odin Automotive Partner to Launch New Last Mile Commercial EV Delivery Platform in North America... March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - GoFor , North America's leading sustainable delivery company committed to carbon - negative last mile services, and Odin Automotive announce today a preferred ... BE ON THE CALL | ODIN AUTOMOTIVE TO ANNOUNCE NEW COMPANY DIRECTION AND BRAND IDENTITY Zazoom Blog
ODIN AUTOMOTIVE REBRANDS AS B-ON AND LAUNCHES FULL SUITE OF ELECTRIFICATION SERVICESB-ON's proprietary process guides customers through holistic electrification; partnership with Hitachi to power charging and energy management LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odin Automotive ...
A New Look, a New Mission: gofor Rebrands With deliver better™, a Carbon Free Last Mile and a Challenge to the Delivery IndustryThey also entered into a preferred partnership with Odin Automotive to deploy over 3000 of Odin's electric delivery vehicles in the US and Canada, starting this year. This makes gofor one of the first ...
