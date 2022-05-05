Absen attends NAB, presenting its virtual production solutions (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Absen Inc., a global leading LED display solutions and service supplier celebrated another year at NAB in Las Vegas. At this year's show, together with two key collaborators, Absen held a special event onsite and online worldwide to present the state-of-art LED technology and virtual production workflow, successfully sharing the innovations empowering the art of film. Absen demonstrated its professional LED products in virtual production through a XR stage with PL series and MR series. Another major highlight was Absen's award winning Clear Cobalt Series, the MicroLED COB display. Throughout the show and events, Absen presented more details about the emerging ...Leggi su iltempo
