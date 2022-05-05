Video Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiUltime Blog

Absen attends NAB | presenting its virtual production solutions

Absen attends
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen Inc., a global leading LED display solutions and ...

 Absen Inc., a global leading LED display solutions and service supplier celebrated another year at NAB in Las Vegas. At this year's show, together with two key collaborators, Absen held a special event onsite and online worldwide to present the state-of-art LED technology and virtual production workflow, successfully sharing the innovations empowering the art of film. Absen demonstrated its professional LED products in virtual production through a XR stage with PL series and MR series. Another major highlight was Absen's award winning Clear Cobalt Series, the MicroLED COB display. Throughout the show and events, Absen presented more details about the emerging ...
