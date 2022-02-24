Shanna Moakler Is ‘Not Into’ Lamar Odom Despite BF Matthew Rondeau’s Claims (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom, and Matthew Rondeau. Shutterstock(2); InstagramAfter Matthew Rondeau claimed that Shanna Moakler is interested in her ex-husband, Travis Barker, — and her Celebrity Big Brother costar Lamar Odom — a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the allegations couldn’t be farther from the truth. Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: From Dennis Quaid to Travis Barker Read article “She’s way moved on from Travis. She doesn’t have any feelings for him and hasn’t for years,” the insider explained to Us, noting that Rondeau, 29, was “completely false” about his statements. According to the source, Moakler, 46, has been “very faithful and ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Stephan80300852 : @free_moakler_nude_shanna @Thu89962805 - @Thu89962805- @Thu89962805 canonical -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shanna Moakler
Who Won 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3? Miesha, Todrick or Cynthia?... who left the game on his own accord, could not vote " which included Shanna Moakler , Chris Kirkpatrick , Carson Kressley , Lamar Odom , Mirai Nagasu , Teddi Mellencamp , Todd Bridges and the ...
Carson Kressley: I Owe Shanna Moakler an Apology After 'Celebrity Big Brother'Owning up. Carson Kressley may have made one of the biggest mistakes in Celebrity Big Brother history and boy, does he know it. The Queer Eye alum, 52, now realizes that getting out Shanna Moakler , who was an ally and even used the Veto to save him the week before, was not at all in his best interest. In fact, he admits to being completely duped by Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall , ...
Il fidanzato di Shanna Moakler la definisce una "narcisista sociopatica" su Instagram - Tebigeek Tebigeek
Shanna MoaklerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shanna Moakler