Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed Announce Second Class of Rising Voices Initiative (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed have Announced the 10 filmmakers selected for season two of Rising Voices, their Initiative to support the work of filmmakers of color. Established last February, the program provides resources for BIPOC filmmakers across the United States to create a short film that will premiere at the Tribeca Festival, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Lena Waithe’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lena Waithe’s