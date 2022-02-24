ZTE lancia AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E XGS-PON ONTCombatti con Snake Eyes e Storm Shadow di G.I. JOE in BrawlhallaIl blog di Diablo Immortal è ora liveEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: disponibile per dispositivi mobileASUS annuncia la disponibilità di ZenWiFi AX Hybrid (XP4)Web Marketing: 7 Consigli Per Essere Presenti OnlinePhoneRescue per iOS : Come recuperare chat WhatsApp cancellate iPhone ...Ubisoft espande globalmente il network di “Ubisoft La Forge”CARNEVALE 2022: ALL’INSEGNA DELL’INCLUSIONEBattle Beaver Customs crea controller per gaming con stampanti 3D SLS ...Ultime Blog

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed Announce Second Class of Rising Voices Initiative

Lena Waithe’s
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed have Announced the 10 filmmakers selected for season ...

zazoom
Commenta
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed Announce Second Class of Rising Voices Initiative (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Indeed have Announced the 10 filmmakers selected for season two of Rising Voices, their Initiative to support the work of filmmakers of color. Established last February, the program provides resources for BIPOC filmmakers across the United States to create a short film that will premiere at the Tribeca Festival, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lena Waithe’s
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lena Waithe’s Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions