Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) - BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scaletest house in. With the supply chain experiencing historic constraints leading to lengthy turnaround times, this addition will further's mission to provide world class sourcing and fulfillment, while enhancing its ability to sustain the highest levels of quality standards. "The collaboration ofand Prosemi marks an important moment for our company. Quality is always at the forefront of our business and this acquisition demonstrates our continued dedication to excellence. We look forward to providing our customers with the shortest turnaround times possible as we ...