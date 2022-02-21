LEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàUltime Blog

Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore

- BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Worldwide has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a ...

Fusion Worldwide has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore. With the supply chain experiencing historic constraints leading to lengthy turnaround times, this addition will further Fusion Worldwide's mission to provide world class sourcing and fulfillment, while enhancing its ability to sustain the highest levels of quality standards. "The collaboration of Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi marks an important moment for our company. Quality is always at the forefront of our business and this acquisition demonstrates our continued dedication to excellence. We look forward to providing our customers with the shortest turnaround times possible as we ...
