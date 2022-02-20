IMPACT: Eddie Edwards tradisce i suoi, il team Honor trionfa a No Surrender (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) In maniera del tutto sorprendente, il team Honor No More conquista un contratto con IMPACT Wrestling. Nel corso del ppv No Surrender, il team ROH ha sconfitto il team IMPACT grazie al tradimento di Eddie Edwards ai danni dei suoi colleghi di federazione. Il finale del match Disgusting actions by @TheEddieEdwards!!?#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/GE6WGxawhh— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE IMPACT: Eddie Edwards tradisce i suoi, il team Honor trionfa a No Surrender - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IMPACT Eddie
I migliori momenti nella storia della Royal Rumble, il grande evento WWE...la sua chance titolata per WrestleMania e dedicando la vittoria proprio al compianto Eddie. Il ... Il debutto di AJ Styles Dopo essere stato il volto chiave di Impact Wrestling per anni e aver avuto un ...
Nintendo Switch Is the Best - selling Video Game Console in November With More Than 1 Million Units SoldContacts GOLIN Eddie Garcia 213 - 335 - 5536 egarcia@golin.com Articoli correlati Triton Digital ... Continua a leggere VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. and Dave Inc. Announce Effectiveness of ...
Honor No More ha sconfitto il Team IMPACT a No Surrender The Shield Of Sports
Filming to begin on ‘The Last Shot,’ about tragic shooting death of Schenectady’s Eddie Stanley“Even when Eddie Stanley died ... “Even though her son is gone, his life is still making an impact. Now his story is about to affect thousands,” Sprauve said. Owner sells long-struggling ...
Honor No More ha sconfitto il Team IMPACT a No SurrenderDa segnalare come Eddie Edwards è stato attaccato nel backstage alcuni minuti prima del match ed è stato sostituito da Willie Mack. Ma quando Edwards è tornato sul rind durante le fasi finali del ...
IMPACT EddieSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Eddie