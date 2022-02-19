LEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàUltime Blog

The Miz ha perduto il match che lo opponeva a Rey Mysterio a Elimination Chamber. Ma più avanti ...

WWE: Logan Paul sarà presente a Wrestlemania, affiancherà The Miz contro i Mysterios (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) The Miz ha perduto il match che lo opponeva a Rey Mysterio a Elimination Chamber. Ma più avanti nel ppv ha fatto intendere che la questione non si chiude qua e che, anzi, avrà un team partner per poter sfidare i Mysterios a Wrestlemania. In tanti hanno pensato potesse chiamare Cody Rhodes, e invece secondo tutti i media americani sarà la superstar Logan Paul, già visto in WWE nel passato. Il promo di The Miz It appears @mikethemiz has someone in mind to help him even the odds in his rivalry with @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35… Stream #WWEChamber LIVE:? pic.twitter.com/acBgCXNpTH— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Logan Paul set for big WWE WrestleMania match against The Mysterios

Logan Paul: YouTube sensation set for WWE WrestleMania match

