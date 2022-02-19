WWE | Logan Paul sarà presente a Wrestlemania | affiancherà The Miz contro i Mysterios

(Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) The Miz ha perduto il match che lo opponeva a Rey Mysterio a Elimination Chamber. Ma più avanti nel ppv ha fatto intendere che la questione non si chiude qua e che, anzi, avrà un team partner per poter sfidare i. In tanti hanno pensato potesse chiamare Cody Rhodes, e invece secondo tutti i media americanila superstar, già visto in WWE nel passato. Il promo di The Miz It appears @mikethemiz has someone in mind to help him even the odds in his rivalry with @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35… Stream #WWEChamber LIVE:? pic.twitter.com/acBgCXNpTH— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022

