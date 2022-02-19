WWE: Logan Paul sarà presente a Wrestlemania, affiancherà The Miz contro i Mysterios (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) The Miz ha perduto il match che lo opponeva a Rey Mysterio a Elimination Chamber. Ma più avanti nel ppv ha fatto intendere che la questione non si chiude qua e che, anzi, avrà un team partner per poter sfidare i Mysterios a Wrestlemania. In tanti hanno pensato potesse chiamare Cody Rhodes, e invece secondo tutti i media americani sarà la superstar Logan Paul, già visto in WWE nel passato. Il promo di The Miz It appears @mikethemiz has someone in mind to help him even the odds in his rivalry with @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35… Stream #WWEChamber LIVE:? pic.twitter.com/acBgCXNpTH— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Logan Paul sarà presente a Wrestlemania, affiancherà The Miz contro i Mysterios - - TSOWrestling : Anche quest'anno vedremo Logan Paul a #WrestleMania? #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Logan
- WWE: Si punta ad avere ancora Logan Paul per WrestleMania 38 Zona Wrestling
- WWE: Si pensa a Logan Paul per WrestleMania 38 SpazioWrestling.it
- Logan Paul sarà a WrestleMania 38? La WWE ci prova The Shield Of Wrestling
- La WWE pensa di portare di nuovo una celebrità a Wrestlemania 38 World Wrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Logan Paul set for big WWE WrestleMania match against The MysteriosAfter his appearance at last year’s show, Logan Paul will reportedly be wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 38 this year. During WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz cut a backstage promo where he teased ...
Logan Paul: YouTube sensation set for WWE WrestleMania matchAfter his appearance at last year’s show, Logan Paul will reportedly be wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 38 this year. During WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz cut a backstage promo where he teased ...
WWE LoganSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Logan