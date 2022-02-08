VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 07 02 2022

(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 7 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony Diamante, Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Heather Reckless, Queen Aminata & Skye Blue Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf Arie Alexander vs. Julia Hart Aaron Solo vs. Dante Martin Lee Moriarty, Matt Sydal & The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & ...

