Unilumin supports the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On February 4, 2022, the whole world watched the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. This grand event provided a stunning visual feast that combined digital technology and beautiful creative designs. It was not only technologically advanced, but dynamic, aesthetically pleasing, and experiential. This was also an opportunity to showcase some of China's newest technology innovations to the world. At the beautiful Opening Ceremony, a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron and a never-before-seen 8K ultra high definition (UHD) display on the stage of the stadium attracted the world's attention; Unilumin and BOE Technology were jointly involved in creating ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
