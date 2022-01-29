Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

Katherine Schwarzenegger mostra la piccola Lyla su Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger
Foto: @ Instagram/ Katherine Schwarzenegger In attesa del suo secondo figlio dal marito Chris Pratt, ...

Katherine Schwarzenegger mostra la piccola Lyla su Instagram (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Foto: @ Instagram/ Katherine Schwarzenegger In attesa del suo secondo figlio dal marito Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger condivide sui social alcune foto della piccola Lyla. La primogenita di Arnold e la sua bella famigliola si sono infatti goduti una passeggiata in mezzo alla natura, scattando alcune foto ricordo, prontamente condivise su Instagram per la gioia dei fan. Foto: @ Instagram/ Katherine Schwarzenegger Si tratta di foto rarissime della bambina, nelle quali è ritratta con indosso una tutina da orsacchiotto con tanto di orecchie, che la fa assomigliare a un dolcissimo peluce. Tra una foto e l’altra è possibile pure vedere il protagonista di Passenger mentre passeggia tenendo per la ...
