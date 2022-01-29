Katherine Schwarzenegger mostra la piccola Lyla su Instagram (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Foto: @ Instagram/ Katherine Schwarzenegger In attesa del suo secondo figlio dal marito Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger condivide sui social alcune foto della piccola Lyla. La primogenita di Arnold e la sua bella famigliola si sono infatti goduti una passeggiata in mezzo alla natura, scattando alcune foto ricordo, prontamente condivise su Instagram per la gioia dei fan. Foto: @ Instagram/ Katherine Schwarzenegger Si tratta di foto rarissime della bambina, nelle quali è ritratta con indosso una tutina da orsacchiotto con tanto di orecchie, che la fa assomigliare a un dolcissimo peluce. Tra una foto e l’altra è possibile pure vedere il protagonista di Passenger mentre passeggia tenendo per la ...Leggi su cityroma
