Industrial Flow Solutions™ | a Global Fluid Management Solutions Provider | Announces Deal to Acquire Dreno Pompe | a Designer and Manufacturer of Wastewater Applications

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/, based in New Haven, Conn., USA, announced today the agreement to, an Italianandof high quality, electrical submersible pumps for, based in Monselice in northeastern Italy, in the province of Padua. This news follows the October 2021 acquisition of Scotland-based Clearwater Controls, further expanding' growing European presence. Since its founding in 1990,...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Industrial Flow

La Repubblica

... S&P 500 - 1,22%; NASDAQ Composite - 2,28%; Dow Jones- 0,19%. Mercato azionario ... Free Cashcumulativo per il periodo 2022 - 2024 superiore a 300 milioni (pre - dividendi e ...... or solutions to improve theof cab drones or delivery drones, or to develop intelligent predictive maintenance applied totools,' explains Dominique Baillargeat, director of CNRS@...Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations and said it would sharpen its focus on chips.TE Connectivity reported better-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter numbers Wednesday. Management is upbeat about demand, but supply-chain problems persist, clouding the outlook for 2022.