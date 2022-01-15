WWE: I Jacket Time parteciperanno al Dusty Classic (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Il Dusty Classic è uno dei tornei più attesi di NXT, ma nel corso del tempo ha assunto sempre più importanza in tutta la federazione: negli anni il torneo è stato vinto da atleti del calibro di Finn Balor e Samoa Joe, l’Undisputed Era e Aleister Black e Ricochet. L’attesa aumenta sempre più e abbiamo appena scoperto l’aggiunta di un nuovo, insolito, team. It’s Jacket Time! Ikemen Jiro e Kushida sono stati aggiunti al torneo e l’annuncio è arrivato sul profilo Twitter della WWE. Ad ora, i team annunciati sono:– MSK– Jacket Time– Edris Enofé – Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs Quale sarà il prossimo team a essere inserito nel torneo? Ma soprattutto, chi vincerà il torneo e la title shot ai titoli di coppia detenuti dall’Imperium? Will it be ...Leggi su zonawrestling
