Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leader inpayments, today announces its new collaborationGroup to manage itsthird-partyprogrammeFrance, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina and Brazil., a global leading grocery retailer, will be expanding itsdistributionthe globe, embracing the expansion of gaming and online shopping.this extendedwill offers from a range of well-known international and local ...