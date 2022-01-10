DESS Dental Launches its New Website, Unifying Languages and Countries (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The brand DESS Dental, from the Catalan company Terrats Medical, has unified all its online communication channels in a single Website, www.DESSDental.com. The aim is to ensure that their professional users can find all the information about their products and Dental solutions in a faster, more intuitive and accessible way. The Website is multi-country and multi-language oriented. This new Website is designed to meet the needs of customers in more than 40 Countries in which the brand has presence. From now on, laboratories, milling centers, and Dental clinics will be able to easily find all its products, CAD/CAM implant libraries, as well as the latest additions to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
