NJPW: Jeff Cobb infortunato, a breve si scoprirà l’entità dello stop (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Wrestle Kingdom è stato uno show che ha un po’ deluso tantissimi fan rispetto agli scorsi anni. E qualche atleta ha dovuto fare i conti con alcuni infortuni che hanno ridotto le abilità sul ring per il grande evento. È il caso di Jeff Cobb, uno dei wrestler più attesi delle prime due serate. Problemi ad un ginocchio per Cobb Secondo quanto riporta Dave Meltzer, Jeff Cobb ha lottato entrambe le serate con un infortunio al ginocchio che si porta dietro da un po’ di tempo. Nonostante ciò, il wrestler ha voluto onorare il suo impegno con Wrestle Kingdom e nelle scorse ore si è sottoposto ad una risonanza magnetica. Si scoprirà nelle prossime ore quanto tempo dovrà rimanere fermo dagli eventi della NJPW. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE NJPW: Jeff Cobb infortunato, a breve si scoprirà l’entità dello stop - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NJPW JeffNJPW: Altro scontro tra United Empire e Los Ingobernables, il Destino incombe su Jeff Cobb Zona Wrestling
1/5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 report: Radican’s results and analysis of Kenta vs. Tanahsahi, Okada vs. Ospreay main eventNIGHT 2 REPORT JAN. 5, 2022 TOKYO, JAPAN THE TOKYO DOME AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD AND FITE TV Announcers: Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton (remote) (a) TOMOAKI HONMA & YUJI [...] ...
Night two at the Tokyo Dome had a civil invasion angle & big name champsJan. 5’s Wrestle Kingdom show set-up Saturday’s New Japan vs. NOAH one, and saw NJPW ensure they’re heading into 2022 with a main event scene stocked with their biggest stars of this century.
NJPW JeffSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NJPW Jeff