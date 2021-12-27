Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveUltime Blog

‘Spider-Man | No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

‘Spider Man
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the First Pandemic-era ...

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the First Pandemic-era Movie to cross $1 Billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that Milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the Billion-dollar benchmark. Only L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
