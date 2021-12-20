Seeing Triple! Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Honors Stunt Doubles

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021)double! Celebrities love to brag about doing their owns, but they have to let the professionals handle some of their big tasks. After-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December 2021, star Tomacknowledged his, Greg Townley and Luke Scott, via his Instagram Story. “Without these legends, this movie wouldn’t be half as good. Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication,” he shared alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the Marvel movie. Both of hiscarried him in the snapshot while wearing their Spidey suits. The England native continued, “From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It’s been an adventure. Love you lads.”...