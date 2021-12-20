Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?UWANT B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

Seeing Triple! Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Honors Stunt Doubles (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Seeing double! Celebrities love to brag about doing their own Stunts, but they have to let the professionals handle some of their big tasks. After Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December 2021, star Tom Holland acknowledged his Stunt Doubles, Greg Townley and Luke Scott, via his Instagram Story. “Without these legends, this movie wouldn’t be half as good. Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication,” he shared alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the Marvel movie. Both of his Doubles carried him in the snapshot while wearing their Spidey suits. The England native continued, “From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It’s been an adventure. Love you lads.” Holland ...
