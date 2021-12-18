Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations | Everything to Know

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Less than one week afterNoth made headlines regarding his brief return to the anticipated Sex and the City revival, he has been accused ofby multiple women. Shortly after the HBO Max premiere of And Just Like That, two women came forward in December 2021 with claims that the Equalizer alum had previouslyed them. One of the alleged victims, who went by the moniker of Zoe in a Hollywood Reporter profile, claimed that the actor “raped her from behind” in 2004 after they met during a high-profile Los Angeles event. Zoe, who was 22 at the time, claimed that the Wisconsin native flirted with her before inviting her to his West Hollywood apartment. There, Zoe claimed that he kissed anded her, even laughing when she asked him to wear a “condom” amid the “painful” ...