First Investment for Ashtrom Group and Kenlov Renewable Energy in utility-scale solar in the US - acquisition of a development solar portfolio with planned capacity of ~1.1. GW (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) - TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ashtrom Group LTD. ("Ashtrom") (TASE: ASHG), one of Israel's leading construction and property companies, and Kenlov Renewable Energy ("Kenlov"), an international originator, investor and Independent Power Producer ("IPP") announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire four solar projects in the US with planned capacity of ~1.1 GWdc from the Texas-based developer OnPeak Power ("OnPeak"), and an exclusive development services agreement to target an additional development pipeline of utility-scale projects across the US. Three of the First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ashtrom Group LTD. ("Ashtrom") (TASE: ASHG), one of Israel's leading construction and property companies, and Kenlov Renewable Energy ("Kenlov"), an international originator, investor and Independent Power Producer ("IPP") announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire four solar projects in the US with planned capacity of ~1.1 GWdc from the Texas-based developer OnPeak Power ("OnPeak"), and an exclusive development services agreement to target an additional development pipeline of utility-scale projects across the US. Three of the First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Musso___ : @durezzadelviver @Sargans2 @SebCochard_11 @maiaga81 Infatti -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : First Investment
The UK Leads Europe and Ranks Third Globally in Artificial IntelligenceLondon also remains Europe's first in investment by sector with finance and marketing and advertisement as the highest funded. Cambridge and Edinburgh ranked second and third on the list of AI's tech ...
OnGo Deployments Were Shortlisted for the Second Annual OnGo Awards to Recognize the Innovations Taking Place in the 3.5 GHz CBRS Band... such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid - band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that ...
Russian cenbank to seek ban on investment in cryptocurrencies, sources sayThe Russian central bank would like to ban investments in cryptocurrencies in Russia, seeing risks to financial stability in the rising number of crypto transactions, two financial market sources ...
A first for NI as £1bn Belfast Region City Deal signedUK and Northern Ireland Executive Ministers have signed the first ever City Deal for Northern Ireland. The Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) unlocks £1bn of transformative co-investment, which will ...
First InvestmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First Investment