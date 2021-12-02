AEW | Mick Foley commenta il match fra Cody e Andrade

(Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021)Rhodes ha scagliatoEl Idolo su un tavolo infuocato durante l’Atlanta Street Fightnell’ultima puntata di AEW Dynamite. Fra le tante reazioni al pericolosissimo spot figura anche quella di, che ha twittato: “Spero chestia bene. Continuerà a fargli male per un po’, probabilmente”. I hope @Rhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.(@Real) December 2, 2021stesso è stato protagonista di uno spot con tavolo in fiamme durante il suocontro Edge a WrestleMania 22. Oltre a, molte altre personalità del wrestling hanno twittato le proprie reazioni al ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Mick

Zona Wrestling

Cody Rhodes put Andrade El Idolo through a flaming table to win the Atlanta Street Fight on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Reacting to the dangerous spot, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his concern ...Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo fought in the main event of AEW Dynamite in a match that included a flaming table spot.