AEW | Mick Foley commenta il match fra Cody e Andrade

Cody Rhodes ha scagliato Andrade El Idolo su un tavolo infuocato durante l’Atlanta Street Fight ...

AEW: Mick Foley commenta il match fra Cody e Andrade (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Cody Rhodes ha scagliato Andrade El Idolo su un tavolo infuocato durante l’Atlanta Street Fight match nell’ultima puntata di AEW Dynamite. Fra le tante reazioni al pericolosissimo spot figura anche quella di Mick Foley, che ha twittato: “Spero che Cody stia bene. Continuerà a fargli male per un po’, probabilmente”. I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while. Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2021 Foley stesso è stato protagonista di uno spot con tavolo in fiamme durante il suo match contro Edge a WrestleMania 22. Oltre a Foley, molte altre personalità del wrestling hanno twittato le proprie reazioni al ...
AEW: Jon Moxley sta andando in un centro di disintossicazione dall’alcol  Zona Wrestling

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Cody Rhodes Flaming Table Spot On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes put Andrade El Idolo through a flaming table to win the Atlanta Street Fight on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Reacting to the dangerous spot, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his concern ...

"That's probably gonna hurt" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Cody Rhodes' flaming table spot on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo fought in the main event of AEW Dynamite in a match that included a flaming table spot.
