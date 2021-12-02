AEW: Mick Foley commenta il match fra Cody e Andrade (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Cody Rhodes ha scagliato Andrade El Idolo su un tavolo infuocato durante l’Atlanta Street Fight match nell’ultima puntata di AEW Dynamite. Fra le tante reazioni al pericolosissimo spot figura anche quella di Mick Foley, che ha twittato: “Spero che Cody stia bene. Continuerà a fargli male per un po’, probabilmente”. I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while. Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2021 Foley stesso è stato protagonista di uno spot con tavolo in fiamme durante il suo match contro Edge a WrestleMania 22. Oltre a Foley, molte altre personalità del wrestling hanno twittato le proprie reazioni al ...Leggi su zonawrestling
