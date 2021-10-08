Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro presto in arrivo (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) La fine di questo mese segna un anniversario speciale per Rockstar Games: sono passati 20 anni dall’uscita di Grand Theft Auto III, il gioco che ha sguinzagliato i giocatori nella tentacolare metropoli di Liberty City, con un senso di libertà e un’immersione senza precedenti. Oltre a creare un percorso completamente nuovo per il genere open world, Grand Theft Auto III ha lanciato il fenomeno culturale della saga di Grand Theft Auto, insieme ai due nuovi e altrettanto leggendari capitoli della serie, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City e Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Vogliamo ringraziare tutti i fan di Grand ... Leggi su gamerbrain (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) La fine di questo mese segna un anniversario speciale per Rockstar Games: sono passati 20 anni dall’uscita diIII, il gioco che ha sguinzagliato i giocatori nella tentacolare metropoli di Liberty City, con un senso di libertà e un’immersione senza precedenti. Oltre a creare un percorso completamente nuovo per il genere open world,III ha lanciato il fenomeno culturale della saga di, insieme ai due nuovi e altrettanto leggendari capitoli della serie,: Vice City e: San Andreas. Vogliamo ringraziare tutti i fan di...

