LaLiga Joins Forces with Dapper Labs to Launch an All New Digital Collectible Experience for Football Fans Around the Globe

- Built by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the new Experience will give Football Fans the ability to ...

LaLiga Joins Forces with Dapper Labs to Launch an All New Digital Collectible Experience for Football Fans Around the Globe (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - Built by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the new Experience will give Football Fans the ability to collect and own some of the most awe-inspiring and iconic in-game Moments from their favorite LaLiga clubs The new Experience will Launch on Flow in Summer 2022 and will feature both current Moments and quintessential historical Moments from over a decade of play MADRID and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Dapper Labs and LaLiga, today announced a partnership to introduce Official Football NFT Collectible Highlights at scale. Created by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the new Experience will give Fans the opportunity to collect and own some of the most ...
