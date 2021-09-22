LaLiga Joins Forces with Dapper Labs to Launch an All New Digital Collectible Experience for Football Fans Around the Globe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - Built by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the newwill givethe ability to collect and own some of the most awe-inspiring and iconic in-game Moments from their favoriteclubs The newwillon Flow in Summer 2022 and will feature both current Moments and quintessential historical Moments from over a decade of play MADRID and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/and, today announced a partnership to introduce OfficialNFTHighlights at scale. Created by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the newwill givethe opportunity to collect and own some of the most ...