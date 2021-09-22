LaLiga Joins Forces with Dapper Labs to Launch an All New Digital Collectible Experience for Football Fans Around the Globe (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - Built by the team behind NBA Top Shot, the new Experience will give Football Fans the ability to collect and own some of the most awe-inspiring and iconic in-game Moments from their favorite LaLiga clubs The new Experience will Launch on Flow in Summer 2022 and will feature both current Moments and quintessential historical Moments from over a decade of play MADRID and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
