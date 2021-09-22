Red Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando il gioiello dell'EstMorto Willie Garson star di Sex and the CityStanchezza fisica, quali rimedi mettere in pratica?The Sims 4 | rivelate la Roadmap, i Kit e il Season of SelvesUltime Covid, contagi e vittime crescono : Fiducia a Green pass bisCade da balcone hotel a Paraggi : morto turista UsaCome alleviare vari disturbi allo stomaco? Alcuni consigli contro ...Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Ultime Blog

Arçelik joins the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce to align finance and sustainability for real world change

- ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A.?. (IST: ARCLK) (Arçelik), the Global leading ...

Arçelik A.?. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the Global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has announced that Polat ?en, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Arçelik has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce. With 60 members across 23 industries and five regions, the CFO Taskforce aligns UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the corporate sustainability commitments to credible finance strategies with the intention of producing real world impact through long-term sustainable change. The CFO Taskforce has a collective market cap of 1.7 trillion and grants the CFOs a ...
