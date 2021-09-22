Arçelik joins the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce to align finance and sustainability for real world change

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/A.?. (IST: ARCLK) (""), theleading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has announced that Polat ?en, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ofhas joined the UNCFO. With 60 members across 23 industries and five regions, the CFOs UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the corporatecommitments to crediblestrategies with the intention of producingimpact through long-term sustainable. The CFOhas a collective market cap of 1.7 trillion and grants the CFOs a ...