Arçelik joins the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce to align finance and sustainability for real world change (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik A.?. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the Global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has announced that Polat ?en, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Arçelik has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce. With 60 members across 23 industries and five regions, the CFO Taskforce aligns UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the corporate sustainability commitments to credible finance strategies with the intention of producing real world impact through long-term sustainable change. The CFO Taskforce has a collective market cap of 1.7 trillion and grants the CFOs a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arçelik A.?. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the Global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has announced that Polat ?en, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Arçelik has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce. With 60 members across 23 industries and five regions, the CFO Taskforce aligns UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the corporate sustainability commitments to credible finance strategies with the intention of producing real world impact through long-term sustainable change. The CFO Taskforce has a collective market cap of 1.7 trillion and grants the CFOs a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Arçelik joinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arçelik joins