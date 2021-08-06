NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) (Nasdaq: WTRH) ("Waitr"), a leader in on - demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that... Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità ...Leggi su 01net
NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual ConferenceATLANTA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Technology, ...
