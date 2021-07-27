‘Lamb’ Review | Noomi Rapace Adopts a Uniquely Strange Baby in Striking Motherhood Horror

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) Splicing the dark heart of a folk-movie into the fluffy body of a rural Icelandic relationship drama yields unexpectedly fertile and darkly comic effects in Valdimir Jóhannsson’s creepy-funny-weird-sad “Lamb,” a film that proves just how far disbelief can be suspended if you’re in the hands of a director — and a cast, and an L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.