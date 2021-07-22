GoGuardian Adds Former Qualtrics and Microsoft Executive Julie Larson - Green to Board of Directors (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)-GoGuardian, a leading education technology company helping K - 12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student, today announced Julie Larson - Green has joined its Board of Directors. Larson - Green brings more than 35 years of Executive leadership with some of the world's largest, most innovative, and best - ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GoGuardian Adds
GoGuardian Adds Former Qualtrics and Microsoft Executive Julie Larson - Green to Board of Directors... PR and Communications jgordon@goguardian.com 917 - 653 - 3803 Articoli correlati Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2021 New Director Adds ...
GoGuardian Adds Former Qualtrics and Microsoft Executive Julie Larson - Green to Board of Directors... PR and Communications jgordon@goguardian.com 917 - 653 - 3803 Articoli correlati Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2021 New Director Adds ...
GoGuardian AddsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GoGuardian Adds