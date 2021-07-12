Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Werfen Companies Unite Under One Name And One Brand (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) —Instrumentation Laboratory, Inova Diagnostics and Biokit Organizationally Transform and Now Share Werfen Name— BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Werfen today announced that its Companies, including Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), Inova Diagnostics (Inova), and Biokit, are uniting Under one Name and one BrandWerfen. As part of this effort, the Company has completed organizational transitions and adopted a new global Brand identity, including a new corporate logo. While IL, Inova and Biokit have been part of ...
BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Werfen today announced that its companies, including Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), Inova Diagnostics (Inova), and Biokit, are uniting under one name ...
