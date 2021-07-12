Werfen Companies Unite Under One Name And One Brand (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) —Instrumentation Laboratory, Inova Diagnostics and Biokit Organizationally Transform and Now Share Werfen Name— BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Werfen today announced that its Companies, including Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), Inova Diagnostics (Inova), and Biokit, are uniting Under one Name and one Brand—Werfen. As part of this effort, the Company has completed organizational transitions and adopted a new global Brand identity, including a new corporate logo. While IL, Inova and Biokit have been part of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
