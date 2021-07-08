Mediawan and Leonine Studios’ Pierre-Antoine Capton, Fred Kogel Discuss New Group’s Bullish Strategy (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel have established their respective companies, Mediawan (“Call My Agent!) and Leonine (“Dark”), as European powerhouses in only a few years. With their new joint vehicle, Mediawan & Leonine Studios, they’re now ready to gear up to the next stage with the acquisition of the award-winning U.K. production company Drama Republic (“Doctor Foster,” “The Honorable Woman”). The acquisition allows their new outfit, which is financially backed by New York-based private equity firm KKR, and ...Leggi su cityroma
Pathé Sets Charles de Gaulle Film, Unveils Deals on 'Asterix,' 'Musketeers,' 'King' (EXCLUSIVE)"The Three Musketeers," meanwhile, which is produced by Dimitri Rassam at Mediawan - owned Chapter 2, has pre - sold to Notorious in Italy, Deaplaneta in Spain and Constantin in Germany. Pathé Films ...
Mediawan Rights Ramps Up Documentary Slate With Pair of Pickups (EXCLUSIVE)... pic is the story of a son who grew up in the shadow of war and seeks answers to his trauma through the films and writings his father left behind. Acting as co - producer, Mediawan Rights is looking ...
Né Mediaset né Arnault: M6 verso la fusione con TF1 Calcio e Finanza
Come funziona (male) la Rai. E come potrebbe essere vendutaLa nostra rassegna stampa: secondo la legge Gasparri entro il 5 novembre 2004, sarebbe stato avviato il collocamento in Borsa della Rai.
‘Cambiare l’acqua ai fiori’ diventerà una serie“Leggendo Cambiare l’acqua ai fiori abbiamo subito riconosciuto tutti gli elementi per fare di un grande libro un grande adattamento. Abbiamo saputo immediatamente che volevamo farlo” - ha raccontato ...
