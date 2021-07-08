Mediawan and Leonine Studios’ Pierre-Antoine Capton | Fred Kogel Discuss New Group’s Bullish Strategy EXCLUSIVE

(Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021)andhave established their respective companies,(“Call My Agent!) and(“Dark”), as European powerhouses in only a few years. With their new joint vehicle,Studios, they’re now ready to gear up to the next stage with the acquisition of the award-winning U.K. production company Drama Republic (“Doctor Foster,” “The Honorable Woman”). The acquisition allows their new outfit, which is financially backed by New York-based private equity firm KKR, and ...

