Fairtrade Launches Global ' Bitter Sweet' Campaign To Unwrap A Fairer Future For Cocoa Farmers

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade has unveiled a new Global Campaign, Bitter Sweet, ...

Fairtrade Launches Global ‘Bitter Sweet’ Campaign To Unwrap A Fairer Future For Cocoa Farmers

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade has unveiled a new global campaign, Bitter Sweet, featuring a stop-motion animation, "Unwrap a Fairer ...
