Nestlé Waters targets positive water impact by regenerating local water cycles (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - VEVEY, Switzerland, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Nestlé waters will expand its current efforts to manage water sustainably and increase its collaboration with partners to identify and support local solutions. These solutions are designed to help regenerate the ecosystems in the areas around each of Nestlé waters' 48 sites. As of 2025, they will help nature retain more water than the business uses in its operations. The new initiative builds on the company's 2017 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nestlé waters will expand its current efforts to manage water sustainably and increase its collaboration with partners to identify and support local solutions. These solutions are designed to help regenerate the ecosystems in the areas around each of Nestlé waters' 48 sites. As of 2025, they will help nature retain more water than the business uses in its operations. The new initiative builds on the company's 2017 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LombardiaPost : Nestlè Waters amplierà le iniziative già in atto per gestire le #risorse idriche in maniera #sostenibile, rafforzar… - Adnkronos : Obiettivo: la rigenerazione dei cicli idrologici locali con più di 100 progetti per i suoi 48 siti produttivi entro… - salutegreen24 : Nestlé Waters punta a un impatto idrico positivo rigenerando i cicli idrologici locali. Nel dettaglio, si legge in… - AndreaCortiAC : Sostenibilità, Nestlé Waters punta a un impatto idrico positivo - Inabottle_mag : Dal 2025 in poi Nestlé Waters, presente in Italia con il Gruppo Sanpellegrino, si impegna a trattenere all’interno… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nestlé Waters
Euro 2020: fuori anche la Germania, Inghilterra batte tedeschi 2 - 0Read More Ambiente Sostenibilità, Nestlé Waters punta a un impatto idrico positivo 29 Giugno 2021 Nestlé Waters punta a un impatto idrico positivo rigenerando i cicli idrologici locali. Nel dettaglio,...
Borsa svizzera: giornata positiva, SMI +0.16%Nestlé ha chiuso la giornata con una crescita dello 0.16% a 116.30 franchi. La divisione Waters ha comunicato oggi di voler investire 120 milioni di franchi per migliorare la gestione delle risorse ...
Sostenibilità, Nestlé Waters punta a un impatto idrico positivo latinaoggi.eu
Nestlé WatersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nestlé Waters