BSB | injury for Xavi Forés | I' ll be back in top shape for Knockhill

The 2021 British Superbike championship has not got off to the best start for Xavi Forés . The ...

BSB, injury for Xavi Forés: "I'll be back in top shape for Knockhill" (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) The 2021 British Superbike championship has not got off to the best start for Xavi Forés . The Spaniard's Oulton Park race weekend came to a premature end when a crash during first free practice left ...
The Spaniard's Oulton Park race weekend came to a premature end when a crash during first free practice left him with a hand injury that preventing him from competing in the weekend's three races, ...

Moto2, NTS: Fraser Rogers to stand in for Barry Baltus at Portimao

Having sustained an injury during free practice at the Qatar GP, Barry Baltus has undergone surgery in Belgium and will ... the 25 - year old Brit has been a fixed presence in the BSB series for several ...
