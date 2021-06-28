"Where are you, Adam?" - Ukrainian documentary finally reaches the Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian audience (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) MOSCOW, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
This summer, the movie "Where are you, Adam?" can finally be watched in cinemas. Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska created the film back in 2019 in Ukraine, but viewers are now able to see it in cinemas and also online. The film is showing in cinemas across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Before the movie is released online, the author of the portal of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate has shared a detailed analysis of the film. The film was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury of the International Film Festival "Pokrov-2019" and was a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This summer, the movie "Where are you, Adam?" can finally be watched in cinemas. Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska created the film back in 2019 in Ukraine, but viewers are now able to see it in cinemas and also online. The film is showing in cinemas across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Before the movie is released online, the author of the portal of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate has shared a detailed analysis of the film. The film was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury of the International Film Festival "Pokrov-2019" and was a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
PoliPolinote : #Ingegneria Sistemi autonomi per riconoscere dove si trovano semplicemente guardando il terreno intorno a loro senz… - PoliPolinote : #Ingegneria Sistemi autonomi per riconoscere dove si trovano semplicemente guardando il terreno intorno a loro senz… - platinumm_24 : @nenu_lilly @Tejaaaa22 @Chinthakaay Nuv chupinchedi entra amenu nenu adugedi Chinn where are youuuu....?????? - mirasolix : HAHAAHAHAHHAHAHA filos where are u - iamkialee : Oggi sono 7 anni dal where we are tour al san siro. Buongiorno anche a voi ?? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Where areCome funziona Where Are U, l’app per le emergenze DiLei
COVID: All Italy low-risk white, facemask obligation endsROME, JUN 28 - The whole of Italy is classed as a low-COVID-19-risk white zone as of Monday after the last remaining moderate-risk yellow zone, Val D'Aosta, was bumped down thanks to an improvement in ...
Suzano Sets out a New, Ambitious Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation TargetSuzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp and paper producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announced a new, long-term biodiversity conservation ...
Where areSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Where are