Where are you | Adam? - Ukrainian documentary finally reaches the Russian | Ukrainian | and Belarusian audience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) MOSCOW, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/This summer, the movie "are you,?" canbe watched in cinemas. Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska created the film back in 2019 in Ukraine, but viewers are now able to see it in cinemas and also online. The film is showing in cinemas across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Before the movie is released online, the author of the portal of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate has shared a detailed analysis of the film. The film was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury of the International Film Festival "Pokrov-2019" and was a ...