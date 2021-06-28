Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Where are you | Adam? - Ukrainian documentary finally reaches the Russian | Ukrainian | and Belarusian audience

MOSCOW, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the movie Where are you, Adam? can finally be ...

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021)

This summer, the movie "Where are you, Adam?" can finally be watched in cinemas. Director Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko and Producer Rev. Aleksandr Pliska created the film back in 2019 in Ukraine, but viewers are now able to see it in cinemas and also online. The film is showing in cinemas across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Before the movie is released online, the author of the portal of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate has shared a detailed analysis of the film. The film was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury of the International Film Festival "Pokrov-2019" and was a ...
COVID: All Italy low-risk white, facemask obligation ends

ROME, JUN 28 - The whole of Italy is classed as a low-COVID-19-risk white zone as of Monday after the last remaining moderate-risk yellow zone, Val D'Aosta, was bumped down thanks to an improvement in ...

Suzano Sets out a New, Ambitious Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation Target

Suzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp and paper producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announced a new, long-term biodiversity conservation ...
