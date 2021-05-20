We Own This City: Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles e Jamie Hector nella serie HBO dagli autori di The Wire (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector nel cast di We Own This City, miniserie HBO ambientata a Baltimora nel 2015 e firmata dagli autori di The Wire. Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles e Jamie Hector saranno i protagonisti di We Own This City, miniserie HBO firmata dall'autore di The Wire David Simon e dal produttore George Pelecanos. Reinaldo Marcus Green dirigerà e produrrà la serie basata sul libro del reporter del Baltimore Sun Justin Fenton, We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. ...Leggi su movieplayer
