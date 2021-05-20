We Own This City: Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles e Jamie Hector nella serie HBO dagli autori di The Wire (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector nel cast di We Own This City, miniserie HBO ambientata a Baltimora nel 2015 e firmata dagli autori di The Wire. Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles e Jamie Hector saranno i protagonisti di We Own This City, miniserie HBO firmata dall'autore di The Wire David Simon e dal produttore George Pelecanos. Reinaldo Marcus Green dirigerà e produrrà la serie basata sul libro del reporter del Baltimore Sun Justin Fenton, We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Jonnel cast di We Own, miniHBO ambientata a Baltimora nel 2015 e firmatadi The. Jonsaranno i protagonisti di We Own, miniHBO firmata dall'autore di TheDavid Simon e dal produttore George Pelecanos. Reinaldo Marcus Green dirigerà e produrrà labasata sul libro del reporter del Baltimore Sun Justin Fenton, We Own: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. ...

Advertising

Opinion91726570 : Euro 2016 UCL final 2016 UCL final 2018 Copa Del Rey 2014 UEFA Super Cup 2016 Coppa Italia 2021 mf own all this fi… - plantmomgem : @artemjsia CONCORDO ASSAI L’ho scoperto per caso settimana scorsa che mi è spuntato il trailer dell’anime e da lì h… -