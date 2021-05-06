Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezioneRed Dead Online: bonus Animali LeggendariNintendo - Laboratorio di VideogiochiMass Effect Legendary Edition - Content Mega-Release

Roche collaborates with Lilly to support people with diabetes on insulin pen therapy (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) - Roche and Lilly will integrate data from Lilly's connected insulin pen solution into the mySugr app in several countries. - Both companies are dedicated to driving new possibilities to ease the complexity of daily decision making for people with diabetes on insulin pen therapy and their healthcare professionals.  - By collaborating with Lilly, Roche accelerates growth of its open ecosystem enabling its strategy of integrated Personalised diabetes Management (iPDM). BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

