Westinghouse Grows CANDU Capabilities

Acquisition will provide customized customer solutions CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 3, 2021 ...

 Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Laveer Engineering, a specialized nuclear engineering firm in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition will further expand Westinghouse's CANDU Capabilities, enabling the company to deploy its expertise to CANDU reactor operators worldwide. It also brings a unique combination of tooling and nuclear plant design to Westinghouse customers. "We are always looking to bring our customers the most innovative and customized solutions," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "Acquiring Laveer Engineering will strengthen our offerings in the Canadian market and complement ...
