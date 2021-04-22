Seegene to supply COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil. GBP to Scotland, triple the sales volume seen last year (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - ?Second public procurement agreement after Italy's procurement deal worth EUR 89.3 million SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm said it began supplying its COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16,209,150 GBP to Scotland under a public procurement agreement, the largest diagnostic volume seen in that region since the pandemic. Compared to Seegene's annual sales tallied in Scotland, the supply contract is worth triple the volume in 2020, which came in at 5,400,000 GBP. Under the supplying deal, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seegene's saliva test for COVID - 19 is just as effective as NPS testThat means Seegene's COVID - 19 diagnostic test gives equally accurate and effective test results ... as the world still battles with short supply of specimen collecting swab for nasopharyngeal tests." ...
Seegene develops world first COVID - 19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variantsAccording to the company official, Seegene plans "to supply its COVID - 19 variant tests to global organizations and governments as its priority." The official added that the company will continue ...
