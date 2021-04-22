Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay Sony presenta 3 nuovi potenti speaker wirelessTHE GREAT ACE ATTORNEY CHRONICLES ARRIVA IN OCCIDENTECovid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di SeagateRetro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e console

Seegene to supply COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil GBP to Scotland | triple the sales volume seen last year

- ?Second public procurement agreement after Italy's procurement deal worth EUR 89.3 million SEOUL, ...

Seegene to supply COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil. GBP to Scotland, triple the sales volume seen last year (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) - ?Second public procurement agreement after Italy's procurement deal worth EUR 89.3 million SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm said it began supplying its COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16,209,150 GBP to Scotland under a public procurement agreement, the largest diagnostic volume seen in that region since the pandemic. Compared to Seegene's annual sales tallied in Scotland, the supply contract is worth triple the volume in 2020, which came in at 5,400,000 GBP. Under the supplying deal, ...
Seegene to supply COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil. GBP to Scotland, triple the sales volume seen last year

?Second public procurement agreement after Italy's procurement deal worth EUR 89.3 million SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc.
