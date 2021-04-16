Supreme Court rejects appeal against Lula and makes him eligible in 2022 (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) By João Marcelo Leggi su dire
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Supreme Court
Judicial and Legal reform in Uzbekistan: 10 important steps in 2020.Also, new legislation established that a Supreme Court judge has the right to request a case from an economic court on a cassation appeal. Such changes have also been made to the procedural rules for ...
Dio batte California 5 a 4. Respinte le limitazioni covid alle riunioni religiose per la terza voltaFILE PHOTO: A general view of the U. S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U. S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Venerdì la Corte Suprema ha bloccato le restrizioni del Covid - 19 della California sui raduni religiosi nelle case ...
In Brasile oltre 4000 morti al giorno, governo Bolsonaro rischia inchiesta sulla gestione della pandemiaSAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il giudice del Supremo Tribunal Federal (Stf) del Brasile, Luis Roberto Barroso, ha emesso un’ingiunzione che invita il Senato a istituire una commissione parlamentare di inchi ...
Gay couples can adopt kids abroad - top courtROME, APR 1 - The supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that gay couples in Italy can adopt children abroad as long as they do not resort to surrogate mothers. The ruling came in a case involving two m ...
