Supreme Court rejects appeal against Lula and makes him eligible in 2022

By João Marcelo SAO PAULO – The Supreme Federal Court (STF) decided on Thursday, the 15th, to reject ...

Judicial and Legal reform in Uzbekistan: 10 important steps in 2020.

Also, new legislation established that a Supreme Court judge has the right to request a case from an economic court on a cassation appeal. Such changes have also been made to the procedural rules for ...

Dio batte California 5 a 4. Respinte le limitazioni covid alle riunioni religiose per la terza volta

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U. S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U. S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Venerdì la Corte Suprema ha bloccato le restrizioni del Covid - 19 della California sui raduni religiosi nelle case ...

In Brasile oltre 4000 morti al giorno, governo Bolsonaro rischia inchiesta sulla gestione della pandemia

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Il giudice del Supremo Tribunal Federal (Stf) del Brasile, Luis Roberto Barroso, ha emesso un’ingiunzione che invita il Senato a istituire una commissione parlamentare di inchi ...

Gay couples can adopt kids abroad - top court

ROME, APR 1 - The supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that gay couples in Italy can adopt children abroad as long as they do not resort to surrogate mothers. The ruling came in a case involving two m ...
