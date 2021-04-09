Iyuno-SDI Group Secures $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Investment to fuel accelerated development of next-generation technologies and global delivery of the world's localized content LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Iyuno-SDI Group, the leading provider of localization services to the media and entertainment industry ("Iyuno-SDI" or the "Company"), today announced it has secured a $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2*. The Investment will provide Iyuno-SDI with the necessary resources to support its mission of transforming the localization industry. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 will become one of the largest shareholders of Iyuno-SDI and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Iyuno-SDI Group, the leading provider of localization services to the media and entertainment industry ("Iyuno-SDI" or the "Company"), today announced it has secured a $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2*. The Investment will provide Iyuno-SDI with the necessary resources to support its mission of transforming the localization industry. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 will become one of the largest shareholders of Iyuno-SDI and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Iyuno SDI
Iyuno Completes Acquisition of SDI Media and Announces New Company As Iyuno - SDI GroupPlease follow and like us:
Iyuno Media Group Enters Agreement to Acquire SDI MediaPlease follow and like us:
Iyuno Completes Acquisition of SDI Media and Announces New Company As Iyuno-SDI Group Padova News
Iyuno-SDI Group Secures $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2Investment to fuel accelerated development of next-generation technologies and global delivery of the world's localized content LOS ANGELES, April 9, ...
Iyuno Completes Acquisition of SDI Media and Announces New Company As Iyuno-SDI GroupForming the Leading Technology-Driven Media Localization Provider with the Largest International Footprint LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...
Iyuno SDISegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Iyuno SDI