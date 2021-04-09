Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX data di lancio e trailerNew Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World TrailerROCCAT diventa partner ufficiale della League Championship Series di ...Abandoned: nuova esclusiva PS5 in arrivoKONAMI ANNOUNCIA PITCH CLASH BETA, UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO MOBILE DI ...Vivid Money arriva in Italia: un'unica app per banking, investimenti ...

Iyuno-SDI Group Secures $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Investment to fuel accelerated development of next-generation technologies and global delivery of the ...

Iyuno-SDI Group Secures $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Investment to fuel accelerated development of next-generation technologies and global delivery of the world's localized content LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Iyuno-SDI Group, the leading provider of localization services to the media and entertainment industry ("Iyuno-SDI" or the "Company"), today announced it has secured a $160 Million Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2*. The Investment will provide Iyuno-SDI with the necessary resources to support its mission of transforming the localization industry. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 will become one of the largest shareholders of Iyuno-SDI and ...
