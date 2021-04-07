Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and ...Leggi su ultimora.news
Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFOComunicato stampa AdnKronos - ict Firm's move in line with its decision to focus on People, Platforms, Brand & Customer Success HYDERABAD, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790), India's largest CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan as Chief Financial Officer effective 1st June 2021. Aravind joins ...
Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulationTrubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Tanla Platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure smooth flow of ...
