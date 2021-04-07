Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILICovid-19 : AstraZeneca taglia le forniture, problemi campagna ...Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studenti

Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and ...
Leggi su ultimora.news
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - ict Firm's move in line with its decision to focus on People, Platforms, Brand & Customer Success HYDERABAD, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790), India's largest CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan as Chief Financial Officer effective 1st June 2021. Aravind joins ...

Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation

Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Tanla Platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure smooth flow of ...

Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

Firm's move in line with its decision to focus on People, Platforms, Brand & Customer Success  HYDERABAD, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanla ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tanla Platforms
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tanla Platforms Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran